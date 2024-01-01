Tell Me Something Good
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says

Police originally said the death was the result of a shooting
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday morning, Tallahassee Police shared new information about a death just two hours into the new year.

Officers responded to a scene on Osceola Street, between Main Street and Pasco Street, at about 2:15 a.m.

According to TPD’s original post on social media, officers found a man shot in the street. The post says the officers tried saving the man’s life, but he died at the scene. At the time, police classified the case as a homicide.

But in an updated post later in the morning, TPD says officers with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit now believe the case may not be a homicide, but rather, “...possibly an accidental death caused by fireworks.”

The post goes on to say that an autopsy will determine how the man died.

Police have not released the man’s name, as of Monday afternoon.

TPD is asking any witnesses to contact them or Big Bend Crime Solvers.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for more details.

