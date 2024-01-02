Tell Me Something Good
9 pets rescued from house fire in DeKalb County

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a home on Carson Valley Drive in Tucker. Fire officials said the flames started in the kitchen.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire has forced a DeKalb County family out of their home right as the new year begins.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a home on Carson Valley Drive in Tucker. Fire officials said the flames started in the kitchen and thankfully, everyone in the home got out safely and some valuables were saved as well.

“Units made a quick fast attack. They were able to knock down the kitchen fire really quickly and were also able to rescue nine cats. They also had an extensive record collection and guitar collection that we were able to save and keep intact so, it was a good start to the new year,” said Capt. Dion Bentley with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue.

The fire captain said the back of the home was significantly damaged and the family cannot stay there.

Investigators are looking into the cause.

