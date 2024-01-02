Tell Me Something Good
‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ star Ian Ziering allegedly attacked by bikers

FILE - Ian Ziering poses at a photocall for the 10th anniversary of "Sharknado" at Comic-Con...
FILE - Ian Ziering poses at a photocall for the 10th anniversary of "Sharknado" at Comic-Con International at The Hilton Bayfront on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star Ian Ziering was involved in an apparent altercation with multiple bikers in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

In a video obtained and published by TMZ, the actor is surrounded by a group of people riding mini-bikes on Hollywood Boulevard.

Eventually, Ziering gets out of his car and gets into a physical altercation with one of the bikers. This leads to the other bikers surrounding the actor and attacking him.

Ziering appears to run away from the group.

It is still not clear what happened before the video.

Ziering’s 12-year-old daughter Mia was present during the ordeal.

He issued a statement on Instagram Monday saying he was protecting himself and that while he and his daughter were not physically hurt, he is concerned about what happened.

As of Sunday, police had not made any arrests.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

