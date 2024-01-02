Tell Me Something Good
Brick fundraiser to benefit Willis L. Miller Library in Valdosta

The fundraiser will allow people to engrave their name or honor someone special or the memory of a loved one.(Source: South Georgia Regional Library)
By Tristin Clements
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - You now have the opportunity to support the South Georgia Regional Library in Valdosta and have a loved one’s name enshrined for years to come.

The Willis L. Miller Library is raising money through a brick fundraiser. You can buy a personalized brick with a loved one’s name, or your name engraved into a 4x8 brick for $100, or have a corporate logo engraved into an 8x8 brick for $1,000.

The proceeds will benefit the Willis L. Miller Library. Click here if you would like to purchase a brick.

