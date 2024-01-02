Tell Me Something Good
Exclusive: Tallahassee to host Bicentennial Ball this year to celebrate 200th anniversary

WCTV is taking a look at plans the city has in store to celebrate Tallahassee and Leon County’s bicentennial in 2024
This year marks Tallahassee's bicentennial, and the city has plans throughout 2024 to celebrate.
By Staci Inez
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The start of the new year is always a cause for celebration, but 2024 holds a special meaning for Florida’s capital city.

This year marks 200 years of history for Tallahassee and Leon County. WCTV is speaking with Mayor John Dailey and residents about what the city and county have in store to mark the occasion.

Dailey told WCTV exclusively that the capital city will host a Bicentennial Ball fundraiser this spring. The event — which is not funded by taxpayer dollars — will raise funds for the TEMPO Foundation to support at-risk youth, according to the mayor.

Ahead of that fundraiser, the city plans to celebrate the bicentennial during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on January 15. And the tradition of Springtime Tallahassee will continue this year with a special ode to the city’s special birthday.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. for the full story. This article will also be updated this evening with all the details.

