‘Handcuffed for life’: Officers stumble upon couple’s engagement, join in the fun

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.
Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police officers in Tulsa made one couple’s proposal extra memorable.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Department said two officers stumbled upon a couple getting engaged in a park last weekend.

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.

The groom’s parents said in a message, “Shout out to these two officers who stumbled upon our son’s engagement and made an awesome memory for them – these two kids agreed to be handcuffed for life.”

The department said they were glad to take part in the special moment.

