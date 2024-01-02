Heating assistance program opened to more Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All low-income Georgia families can now apply for a federal program to help heat their homes this winter.

The Georgia Low-Income Heating Assistance Program is a federally-funded program that helps low-income households with their home energy bills.

Georgia residents 65 and older or those who are medically homebound were able to apply via their local Community Action Agencies (CAA) as soon as the application period opened on Dec. 1, 2023. CAAs is now taking applications for all other eligible residents.

For a household of one to qualify the income threshold is no more than $29,713, and for a household of five, it’s $66,284.

The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Agency is one of more than a dozen locations in the state processing applications. CEO Howard Grant reports their agency got more than 1,500 calls in the first 20 minutes of opening applications.

Grant said there is a greater need for assistance as the face of need is changing-

“It’s spanning all aspects of our society. Our elderly, young people, folks who used to be middle class, the economy has really taken a hit,” said Grant.

All applicants should be prepared to provide their local CAA with the following information:

Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating provider

Social Security numbers for each household member

Proof of citizenship for each household member

Proof of income (ex: a paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter) for the last 30 days for each adult household member

Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for household member(s), if applicable

Funds are administered through local CAAs on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are expired.

