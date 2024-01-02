Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Heating assistance program opened to more Georgians

Heating costs.
Heating costs.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All low-income Georgia families can now apply for a federal program to help heat their homes this winter.

The Georgia Low-Income Heating Assistance Program is a federally-funded program that helps low-income households with their home energy bills.

Georgia residents 65 and older or those who are medically homebound were able to apply via their local Community Action Agencies (CAA) as soon as the application period opened on Dec. 1, 2023. CAAs is now taking applications for all other eligible residents.

For a household of one to qualify the income threshold is no more than $29,713, and for a household of five, it’s $66,284.

The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Agency is one of more than a dozen locations in the state processing applications. CEO Howard Grant reports their agency got more than 1,500 calls in the first 20 minutes of opening applications.

Grant said there is a greater need for assistance as the face of need is changing-

“It’s spanning all aspects of our society. Our elderly, young people, folks who used to be middle class, the economy has really taken a hit,” said Grant.

All applicants should be prepared to provide their local CAA with the following information:

  • Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating provider
  • Social Security numbers for each household member
  • Proof of citizenship for each household member
  • Proof of income (ex: a paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter) for the last 30 days for each adult household member
  • Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for household member(s), if applicable

Funds are administered through local CAAs on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are expired.

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
An emotional Willie Simmons embraces FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes following the...
Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons is leaving after six seasons
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says

Latest News

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Florida Surgeon General asks FDA to stop using most COVID vaccines
The Usual Suspects - December 24, 2023
The Usual Suspects - December 24, 2023
The Usual Suspects - August 13, 2023
The Usual Suspects – December 17, 2023
ARCHIVO - El presidente Joe Biden escucha mientras él y el primer ministro israelí Benjamin...
Biden needs new Black voter strategy in Georgia, analysts say
FILE - A first-time voter waits in the doorway for a voting booth as another voter completes...
Biden and Trump are poised for a potential rematch that could shake American politics