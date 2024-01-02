Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Izzy’s Law now into effect just 2 years after drowning death of 4-year-old

Izzy's Law required the Georgia Department of Public Health to come up with aquatic safety guidelines for swim instructors.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new law aimed at protecting kids during swim lessons is now in effect. It’s known as Izzy’s Law, to honor the 4-year-old boy who drowned during a swim lesson two years ago.

“Izzy’s Law is not only life-saving, it’s life-changing,” Dan Gillan, CEO and President of Albany Area YMCA, said. “Swim lessons are a life skill, and to be given in a proper environment with the proper safety resources available. The proper certifications and training requirements for the instructor is absolutely essential.”

Izzy’s Law required the Georgia Department of Public Health to come up with aquatic safety guidelines for swim instructors.

Following the drowning death of 4-year-old Israel “Izzy” Scott of Burke County, Izzy’s father says he’s unsure why something like this wasn’t already in place, and it’s unfortunate that this had to happen to get something like this passed. But he is grateful to see the change.

“I hate it had to happen this way, but bring that it wasn’t in place, and this happened— I think this is the very best thing that could’ve happened moving forward,” Walt Scott, the father of Izzy, said. “We had a lot of support behind us with this so to finally get it published is great, it’s awesome.”

The model safety plan includes elements like instructor-to-student ratio, secondary supervision during lessons, participation of parents during lessons, and a certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation. It requires that there is one instructor for every four students during lessons.

“We’re a little bit more educated in regard to what to look for. I’m pretty sure we will never walk into a swimming area again and not look for life-saving apparatus that need to be in place. We had a lot of support behind us with this so to finally get it published is great, it’s awesome.”

Izzy’s father says they are looking to launch fundraisers to promote aquatic safety through the Izzy Foundation. He says any non-profit that would like to partner with the foundation, the foundation would be glad to hear from you.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says
An emotional Willie Simmons embraces FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes following the...
Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons is leaving after six seasons
Motorcycle crash (generic)
Tallahassee man killed in Gadsden County crash
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career

Latest News

This year marks Tallahassee's bicentennial, and the city has plans throughout 2024 to celebrate.
Exclusive: Tallahassee to host Bicentennial Ball this year to celebrate 200th anniversary
Something Good - Gadsden County teacher asks for children's books for birthday
Something Good - Gadsden County teacher asks for children’s books for birthday
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
The Homelessness Task Force organizations, which includes LAMP, provided soup kitchen services...
LAMP continues soup kitchen services on Valdosta’s east side
City lays out big plans for 200th anniversary
City lays out big plans for 200th anniversary