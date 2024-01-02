Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Man found dead at Salt Lake City airport after climbing inside jet engine

FILE - The Salt Lake City International Airport is seen, July 18, 2014, in Salt Lake City. A...
FILE - The Salt Lake City International Airport is seen, July 18, 2014, in Salt Lake City. A man was found dead inside an airplane engine Monday night, Jan. 1, 2024, at the Salt Lake City International Airport.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man was found dead inside an airplane engine Monday night at Salt Lake City International Airport after police say he breached an emergency exit door, walked onto the tarmac and climbed inside the jet’s engine.

Officers found the 30-year-old man unconscious inside an engine mounted to the wing of a commercial aircraft loaded with passengers, the Salt Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday. The plane had been sitting on a de-icing pad, and the engine was not running, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police did not release the man’s name or cause of death.

The manager of a store inside the airport reported a disturbance just before 10 p.m., telling dispatchers with the Airport Control Center that he saw a man pass through the emergency exit.

After finding him, first responders pulled the man out of the engine intake cowling, which directs air flow to the engine fan section, and attempted life-saving measures. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passengers were removed from the plane, but overall airport operations were not affected, police said. The initial investigation indicates the man accessed the airport’s ramp area from the emergency exit and climbed inside the nearby engine.

An airport spokesperson did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says
An emotional Willie Simmons embraces FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes following the...
Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons is leaving after six seasons
Motorcycle crash (generic)
Tallahassee man killed in Gadsden County crash
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
Michael Johnston gives head coach Mike Norvell a hand-written note expressing his appreciation...
8-year-old FSU fan determined to cheer up Noles after Orange Bowl loss

Latest News

Family members say Tyler Donathan, 8, died in a New Year's Eve crash while he was traveling in...
8-year-old boy dies in crash after driver falls asleep at wheel, family says
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.
‘Handcuffed for life’: Officers stumble upon couple’s engagement, join in the fun
This year marks Tallahassee's bicentennial, and the city has plans throughout 2024 to celebrate.
Exclusive: Tallahassee to host Bicentennial Ball this year to celebrate 200th anniversary
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony