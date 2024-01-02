Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Pastor charged with assaulting wife’s co-worker, pushing his head toward McDonald’s deep fryer, police say

A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers...
A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers there were “disrespecting” her, according to the incident report.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) — Police in North Carolina have charged a pastor after they saw video of him assaulting his wife’s co-worker behind the counter of a fast-food restaurant.

Police officers responded to an assault call Thursday at the McDonald’s on South Main Street in High Point.

A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers there were “disrespecting” her, according to the incident report.

Witnesses told police that the woman’s husband arrived, walked around the counter and placed his hands around the cook’s neck, pushing his head toward the deep fryer and punching him several times in the face.

They said didn’t stop until several people pulled him away, the report said.

Emergency medical services were called for the victim, who had a large contusion to his forehead and right eye, as well as scratches on his neck. He chose to have his family take him to the hospital, police said.

After officers watched store video of the attack, police said they arrested the husband, Dwayne Waden, and charged him with simple assault.

He is listed as a pastor at Elevated Life International Ministries, according to the ministry’s videos on YouTube.

Waden was released on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says
An emotional Willie Simmons embraces FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes following the...
Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons is leaving after six seasons
Motorcycle crash (generic)
Tallahassee man killed in Gadsden County crash
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
Michael Johnston gives head coach Mike Norvell a hand-written note expressing his appreciation...
8-year-old FSU fan determined to cheer up Noles after Orange Bowl loss

Latest News

The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
SONIC adds nutty flavor combo to its menu
TFD says around 2:48 a.m., a structure fire was located in the 1400 block of Barineau Road.
TFD responds to early morning house fire on New Year’s Day
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Uiagalelei announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he committed to Seminoles Head...
Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei commits to FSU