Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms

Family of officer DeMarrio Bryant confirmed the news on Tuesday
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.(Jacob Chapel Baptist Church)
By Brianna Shaw and Jamiya Coleman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal crash that took place on Saturday in Gadsden County resulted in the passing of one Tallahassee police officer.

Family members of officer DeMarrio Bryant confirmed to WCTV on Tuesday he was the motorcyclist killed in the Saturday crash.

A TPD spokesperson also confirmed the news.

In a crash report released by the Florida Highway Patrol on Sunday, troopers detailed that a 43-year-old Tallahassee man was killed while riding his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on US-90 in Quincy, Florida. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

Bryant was off duty at the time of the crash.

A 33-year-old woman and her 13-year-old passenger were also injured in the crash.

FHP said Bryant was wearing a helmet during the wreck.

Outside of law enforcement, family members say Bryant also served as a minister at a local Tallahassee church, Jacob Chapel Baptist Church.

