TFD responds to early morning house fire on New Year’s Day

The fire took place around 2:48 a.m. on Monday
TFD says around 2:48 a.m., a structure fire was located in the 1400 block of Barineau Road.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

TFD says around 2:48 a.m., a structure fire was located in the 1400 block of Barineau Road.

The map below depicts the area where the fire took place:

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and fire coming from the single-story home, according to the fire department.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported on scene, TFD says.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

