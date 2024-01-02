TFD responds to early morning house fire on New Year’s Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

TFD says around 2:48 a.m., a structure fire was located in the 1400 block of Barineau Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and fire coming from the single-story home, according to the fire department.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported on scene, TFD says.

