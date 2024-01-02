WCTV takes a look at some unsolved crimes of 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local families are grieving as their loved ones’ deaths still go unsolved.

New Year’s Day marks exactly one year since Casey Mack Goodson was murdered off Highway 20 in Leon County.

He was shot near his home on Ravensview Drive last January. His mom, Heather Strickland, told WCTV her son had arrived home after hanging out with family and noticed someone suspicious. He chased after the person before he was murdered on the sidewalk.

His family is still waiting for answers about who killed him and why.

WCTV spoke to Strickland again last month and she said the loss of her son is still incredibly tough.

“The days that you think would be the hardest are sometimes the easiest, and the moments that just seem insignificant, you can barely breathe through,” said Strickland.

She said there’s a $9,500 reward for information that helps deputies catch Casey Mack’s killer.

The family of a former Valdosta State student is also hurting this holiday season.

Brianna Long was just 21 years old when a stray bullet struck and killed her in October of 2023. She was finishing up work at the Pier Bar in Remerton when the bullet came from a fight out in the parking lot.

Long was studying dental hygiene at VSU. At an on-campus vigil shortly after her death, Brianna’s friends described her as a bright light to people around her.

“She was just a light to anybody, she was a friend, she was always there for them, making people laugh. I’ve never heard anything negative about her in my life,” said Luisa Garrett, a VSU student.

An anonymous resident offered a $25,000 reward in Brianna’s case.

And another unsolved death in Valdosta after a car hit and killed a 16-year-old Valdosta High School student and football player.

Police say on December 9, Sam Johnson, Jr. saw a car hit a dog on Inner Perimeter Road, near Forrest Street Extension. He went out into the road to help the dog, when another car hit him and kept going.

Police say they later found the car and the driver, but they have not filed any charges.

If anyone knows anything about one of these cases, please share that information with local police and help bring closure to the families.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.