What’s Brewing - Elvis Costello and The Imposters

Elvis and The Imposters are set to begin opening nights at Florida State University.

From hits like “Pump It Up” and “Watching the Detectives,” fans will be able to hear the alternative rock band reinvent their songs in concert.

The band will be making its stops at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Wednesday, January 10, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $115.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Openingnights.fsu.

