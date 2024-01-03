2 teens arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting that left one man dead

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police have made two arrests in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on New Year’s Day.

According to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), on Jan. 1, just before 8:30 p.m. officers responded to Circle K at 425 Northside Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that a person had been shot.

The victim, Kyle Thomas Walker, 31, was found in the front seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, and was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

VPD Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene to investigate the incident and evidence collected by Crime Scene Personnel identified Sharod Rasheed Tucker, 19, and Keyuntay Washington, 17, as being involved in the shooting.

On Jan. 2, at 5:00 pm., detectives received information that Tucker and Washington were at a residence in the 1600 block of Lexington Circle.

According to VPD, when detectives arrived at the residence, Tucker attempted to run from the house. After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended without further incident. As he was running, detectives observed him drop a bag which had a stolen firearm inside of it.

Detectives made contact with Washington inside of the home, and he was taken into custody without incident. When detectives executed a search warrant at the residence, they found property belonging to the victim.

Washington and Tucker were transported to Lowndes County Jail.

They are being held on the following charges of felony murder-felony, armed robbery-felony, aggravated assault-felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony.

Tucker is also facing additional charges of possession of stolen property firearm-felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony, obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor and possession of marijuana-misdemeanor.

This case is still under investigation and charges are still pending.

Chief Leslie Manahan says, “This was an incredible team effort by our department. From Crime Scene Personnel working all night to recover evidence, to detectives and patrol officers working together to apprehend these dangerous subjects quickly and safely.”

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.