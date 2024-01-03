Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

2 teens arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting that left one man dead

Keyuntay Washington, 17 and Sharod Rasheed Tucker, 19,
Keyuntay Washington, 17 and Sharod Rasheed Tucker, 19,(Lowndes County Records)
By Ty Grant
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police have made two arrests in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on New Year’s Day.

According to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), on Jan. 1, just before 8:30 p.m. officers responded to Circle K at 425 Northside Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that a person had been shot.

The victim, Kyle Thomas Walker, 31, was found in the front seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, and was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

VPD Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene to investigate the incident and evidence collected by Crime Scene Personnel identified Sharod Rasheed Tucker, 19, and Keyuntay Washington, 17, as being involved in the shooting.

On Jan. 2, at 5:00 pm., detectives received information that Tucker and Washington were at a residence in the 1600 block of Lexington Circle.

According to VPD, when detectives arrived at the residence, Tucker attempted to run from the house. After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended without further incident. As he was running, detectives observed him drop a bag which had a stolen firearm inside of it.

Detectives made contact with Washington inside of the home, and he was taken into custody without incident. When detectives executed a search warrant at the residence, they found property belonging to the victim.

Washington and Tucker were transported to Lowndes County Jail.

They are being held on the following charges of felony murder-felony, armed robbery-felony, aggravated assault-felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony.

Tucker is also facing additional charges of possession of stolen property firearm-felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony, obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor and possession of marijuana-misdemeanor.

This case is still under investigation and charges are still pending.

Chief Leslie Manahan says, “This was an incredible team effort by our department. From Crime Scene Personnel working all night to recover evidence, to detectives and patrol officers working together to apprehend these dangerous subjects quickly and safely.”

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
An emotional Willie Simmons embraces FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes following the...
Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons is leaving after six seasons
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says

Latest News

Tallahassee Police Department announced on Wednesday it is welcoming the public to comment on...
SURVEY: Tallahassee Police allowing public comment on community-police relations as part of annual assessment
Hyde Park Animal Services Inc. is set to hold its 10th annual Take me home North Florida Pet...
What’s Brewing - Take me home North Florida Pet Adoption event
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
After a handful of Georgia lawmakers were the victims of swatting calls this holiday season,...
Georgia’s state, federal lawmakers considering new ways to combat rash of swatting calls