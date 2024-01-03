Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida Surgeon General asks FDA to stop using most COVID vaccines

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine(WCTV)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida’s Surgeon General is asking the federal government to stop using most COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo is raising concerns over the safety of the approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The shots were the first to use mRNA.

Ladapo sent a letter last month to the FDA and CDC claiming DNA fragments were recently found in those vaccines. He also accused the FDA of not following its assessment guidelines for the vaccines and claims there isn’t proof THEY are safe with the DNA fragments.

The FDA called Ladapo’s claims misleading in a letter responding to his claims.

It says the DNA fragments are minimal and part of the manufacturing process. The FDA says data from millions of Americans since they introduced the shot indicate the vaccines are safe.

The state health department says there were more than 43,184 new COVID cases reported in December.

That’s more than double the nearly 21,975 cases reported in November.

Last year, Ladapo urged people under 65 to not get the vaccines. In September he said more research needed to be done.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
An emotional Willie Simmons embraces FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes following the...
Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons is leaving after six seasons
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says

Latest News

Due to night temperatures potentially dropping below 35 degrees, the Kearney Center will offer...
Kearney Center to offer overnight cold weather sheltering
The American Staffordshire Terrier mix dog is in search of a forever home.
Tallahassee Animal Services: Glover needs a forever home!
The American Staffordshire Terrier mix dog is in search of a forever home.
Tallahassee Animal Services: Glover needs a forever home!
Jonathan Bryant mugshot.
Thomas Co. man facing several charges after torturing woman for up to 12 hours, authorities say