Florida Surgeon General asks FDA to stop using most COVID vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida’s Surgeon General is asking the federal government to stop using most COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo is raising concerns over the safety of the approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The shots were the first to use mRNA.

Ladapo sent a letter last month to the FDA and CDC claiming DNA fragments were recently found in those vaccines. He also accused the FDA of not following its assessment guidelines for the vaccines and claims there isn’t proof THEY are safe with the DNA fragments.

The FDA called Ladapo’s claims misleading in a letter responding to his claims.

It says the DNA fragments are minimal and part of the manufacturing process. The FDA says data from millions of Americans since they introduced the shot indicate the vaccines are safe.

The state health department says there were more than 43,184 new COVID cases reported in December.

That’s more than double the nearly 21,975 cases reported in November.

Last year, Ladapo urged people under 65 to not get the vaccines. In September he said more research needed to be done.

