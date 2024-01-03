Georgia tight end Brock Bowers declares for NFL Draft

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers announced on Instagram that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

In a statement, Bowers said, “It has been an unbelievable honor and privilege to play for this university.”

Bowers was one of the offensive engines of a Georgia team that went 13-1 in 2023. He racked up 56 receptions, 714 yards and six touchdowns in a season marred by an ankle injury. That injury forced him to miss a good chunk of the season and he did not play in the Dawgs’ 63-3 beatdown of Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

The junior was also a key piece of the Bulldogs squads that won back-to-back national championships.

Bowers won the John Mackey Award, presented to the nation’s best tight end, twice.

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.