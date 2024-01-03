Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers declares for NFL Draft

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the...
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers announced on Instagram that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

In a statement, Bowers said, “It has been an unbelievable honor and privilege to play for this university.”

Bowers was one of the offensive engines of a Georgia team that went 13-1 in 2023. He racked up 56 receptions, 714 yards and six touchdowns in a season marred by an ankle injury. That injury forced him to miss a good chunk of the season and he did not play in the Dawgs’ 63-3 beatdown of Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

The junior was also a key piece of the Bulldogs squads that won back-to-back national championships.

Bowers won the John Mackey Award, presented to the nation’s best tight end, twice.

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says
An emotional Willie Simmons embraces FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes following the...
Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons is leaving after six seasons
Motorcycle crash (generic)
Tallahassee man killed in Gadsden County crash
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career