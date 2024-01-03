Georgia’s state, federal lawmakers considering new ways to combat rash of swatting calls

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A slew of swatting calls over the holiday break now has Georgia’s state and federal lawmakers considering new legislation against the dangerous practice.

Swatting, the act of someone placing a call to police and reporting a fake emergency to draw a large response to a certain place, is dangerous to the victim and to responding officers, not to mention a colossal waste of resources.

Victims can be mistaken for perpetrators, police can arrive at hostile and unknowing victims and even bystanders stand to suffer physical or emotional harm from the large response.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, (D-Atlanta) and U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Rome) were both targeted over the holiday break.

“I was just swatted, this is like the eighth time,” Greene tweeted on Christmas. “My local police are the greatest and shouldn’t have to deal with this.”

Greene also noted that her daughter’s home in metro Atlanta had been swatted as well.

“I will be introducing legislation to make it much easier for law enforcement to arrest and prosecutors to prosecute these criminals,” she said in a separate tweet days later.

It wasn’t just federal lawmakers. Several state lawmakers, including state Senator Kim Jackson (D-Stone Mountain) and State Representatives Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta) and Rep. Clint Dixon (R-Buford) were also targeted by swatting calls.

So was Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. He swiftly vowed to introduce legislation in the upcoming legislative session, now less than a week away from commencing, to combat swatting incidences.

The legislation could include stiffer penalties for swatters and a database with lawmaker’s addresses and personal phone numbers to more easily allow police to identify targeted swatting calls, and real emergencies.

Dixon told Atlanta News First on the phone that changes could also include a law that would allow lawmakers to keep their home addresses off of public disclosure forms since swatters need a physical address to call the police to.

“They’re doing this to harass, to cause fear, to irritate and sometimes to even harm,” said Capt. Jakai Braithwaite with the Alpharetta Police Department, who responded to the call at Greene’s daughter’s home. “It would be nice. It would be important to try to work together so that we can put some of these roadblocks in place to make it more difficult for these actors to be successful in doing this.”

Braithwaite says some charges, like false teporting of a crime, transmitting false public alarm, reckless conduct-terroristic threats, do apply to swatters, but lawmakers could get more specific.

“Those are the ones that can actually put pressure on those lawmakers to say, hey, make this happen,” he said. “Because we would absolutely like to see stiffer penalties.”

