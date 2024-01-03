Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘He’s had a rough time’: Toddler with rare birth defect needs lifesaving birthday gift

Brayan McCormack turns 2 on Wednesday. He desperately needs a kidney to give him a second chance at a normal life.
By Daniel Smithson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee toddler turns two on Wednesday and he and his family hope someone can come forward and give him a lifesaving birthday gift.

Hope McCormack says her son Brayan desperately needs a kidney transplant. Brayan was born with Prune Belly Syndrome, a rare birth defect that affects one in about 30,000 births, according to health experts.

Prune Belly Syndrome affects Brayan’s diet, bladder, ureter and kidneys. Brayan has been on dialysis for about a year, but doctors say he is running out of time and needs a kidney transplant. Doctors hope to get him a kidney within the next few months, but his mom says they would prefer a live donor to give Brayan the best chance to live a normal, pain-free life.

“He’s always been a calm baby,” McCormack said. “From the beginning, he’s had a rough time. He really knows what it’s like to go through pain and to feel sick all the time.”

Potential donors need to have type O or B blood and should be between the ages of 18 and 55.

McCormack says Brayan and the rest of their family would be forever grateful for anyone who comes forward to give her son a second chance at normalcy.

“We’ve been praying for them since Brayan was born,” she said. “We knew this day would come. Whoever it may be, they do not have to come forward if they don’t feel comfortable, but we will appreciate and love whoever it is.”

If you’d like to see if you’re a match to help Brayan, call 615-936-0695.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
An emotional Willie Simmons embraces FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes following the...
Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons is leaving after six seasons
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says

Latest News

Four people were reportedly trapped in a house fire in Somers Tuesday night.
4 children die in house fire
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.
Iran says at least 103 people killed, 211 wounded in bombing at ceremony honoring slain general
Hyde Park Animal Services Inc. is set to hold its 10th annual Take me home North Florida Pet...
What’s Brewing - Take me home North Florida Pet Adoption event
A cement marker in a section for unclaimed people at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Monday, Nov. 13,...
A missing person with no memory: How investigators solved the cold case of Seven Doe
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike