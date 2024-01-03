Tell Me Something Good
Kearney Center to offer overnight cold weather sheltering

Due to night temperatures potentially dropping below 35 degrees, the Kearney Center will offer overnight cold weather sheltering Wednesday and Thursday nights for those in need.(Michelle Roberts - WCTV)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to night temperatures potentially dropping below 35 degrees, the Kearney Center will offer overnight cold weather sheltering Wednesday and Thursday nights for those in need.

The sheltering, located at 2650 Municipal Way, will be available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both days for intake, according to the Big Bend Continuum of Care (BBCoC).

Transportation is set to be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro bus service, for those in need of transportation assistance.

Overnight sheltering will be provided, if needed, by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave at 7 a.m. the following morning.

The homeless population has been informed of the cold night shelter, according to BBCoC.

The following local partners make cold night sheltering possible: City of Tallahassee, Leon County Government, Leon County Health Department, Big Bend Continuum of Care, Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community, The Kearney Center, Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community, First Baptist Church, Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, ALSCO, and Capital City Youth Services.

For those in need of assistance accessing Star Metro, contact BBCoC’s Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email Outreach@bigbendcoc.org. For more information, call the BBCoC at 850-792-5015.

