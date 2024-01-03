Tell Me Something Good
LAMP continues soup kitchen services on Valdosta’s east side

LAMP has requested donations to keep the soup kitchen efforts going.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - For many living on the east side, they needed a soup kitchen service closer to home. Thanks to the Lowndes Association for the Ministries of People (LAMP), the soup kitchen services will operate until there is a permanent location in the area.

“I’m very excited because it’s good for the community and for us,” Nicole Feinstein, experiencing homelessness, said.

“I love it and I hope more people get involved because it’s not going to improve anything if you take away something like this,” Kevin Johnson, experiencing homelessness, said.

The “Homelessness Task Force” organizations, which includes LAMP, continued to provide soup kitchen services at the location on Lee Street through the holidays — now LAMP is continuing the effort due to the increased need in the community.

“A lot of people in this area are familiar with this location. And with generous donations and volunteers, which is what sparked us being able to continue to do this is what helps,” Yurshema Flanders, Executive Director at LAMP, said.

“We are going to have these challenges going into 2024 but I strongly believe if we pull together and people understand the importance of serving one another then we are going to be okay in this community. We have a lot way to go and a short time to get there,” Dexter Sharper, Georgia State Representative pf District 177, said.

Community leaders are working to secure state and federal funds to support the needs of those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

“Overall resources to address the needs of people getting food stamps, section 8, there are so many different resources. Go to the local resources then go to your elected officials, we work for the people,” Sharper said.

LAMP will be serving on the front lawn on Charlton Street from Monday - Friday, 11:30 am-12:45 pm. Volunteers can call LAMP at (229) 245-7157.

LIST OF DONATIONS:

  • Ziploc Bags
  • Compartment Plates
  • Sandwich Bread
  • Napkins
  • Cutlery (Knifes, Forks, Spoons)
  • Tea Bags
  • Cups
  • Bottled Water
  • Sugar
