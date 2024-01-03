Tell Me Something Good
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting

The shooting on Sunday left one person dead
Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old Quincy man is behind bars in connection to a fatal shooting on New Year’s Eve, according to Quincy Police.

Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that left one dead Sunday, according to a press release from the police department shared Tuesday night on Facebook.

The shooting took place near 110 East Washington Street, just around the corner from the Gadsden County Courthouse, according to QPD.

Details on the age and gender of the victim were not released in the QPD statement. It is unclear if police believe Price knew the victim or any details on the time or circumstances surrounding the shooting. WCTV has reached out to QPD to try to obtain these details.

Price was booked into the Gadsden County Jail Sunday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m. for “murder while engaged in certain felony offense,” according to the Gadsen County Sheriff’s Office site. The 28-year-old has not posted bond, according to the site.

