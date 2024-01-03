Quincy man, three minors arrested after Tuesday night burglary leads to shots fired

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Quincy man and three minors were arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly breaking into someone’s property late Tuesday night and firing shots during an attempt to flee, according to Quincy Police Department.

Tommy Haywood III, 20, and the three minors are charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Quincy Police.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of S Patton Street in reference to a burglary, Quincy Police says.

The map below depicts the area where the alleged burglary took place:

The victim told responding officers that about four Black males had been entering and exiting his property after breaking in.

About an hour later, Quincy Police says they received word via radio that Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were out on a felony stop with the suspects.

It was later discovered that the suspects had returned to the Patton Street residence while the victim was sitting in his driveway in his vehicle, Quincy Police says. The suspects then fled away once the victim placed his vehicle in drive, according to the victim.

The victim followed the suspects but once the suspects realized they could not lose the victim, they shot “approximately seven rounds from the vehicle” near the 1400 block of King Street, Quincy Police reports.

Once a description of the suspects’ vehicle was broadcast to other units in the area, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate the vehicle traveling south on Cleveland Street, according to Quincy Police. Sheriff’s deputies then conducted a traffic stop, Quincy Police says.

The suspects’ vehicle was located about 2.2 miles away from where the burglary allegedly took place.

The map below depicts the distance between where the alleged robbery took place and where the suspects’ vehicle was located by Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Deputies:

A firearm was located as well as the victim’s property that was taken from Patton Street inside of the vehicle, according to Quincy police.

Haywood was transported and booked into Gadsden County Jail a little before 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, according to Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office’s site, and has not posted bond.

The three juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Tallahassee, Quincy Police says.

