Something Good - Gadsden County teacher asks for children’s books for birthday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one is an inspiration for any of you resolved to read more books this year!

Shirley Knight is a second-grade teacher at Greensboro Elementary School in Gadsden County. She decided to use her birthday to give back to the kids!

In place of gifts or a party, the teacher asked for children’s books to fill out her classroom library!

She says her friends and family did not disappoint, dropping off tons of books and helping make her birthday an awesome day!

