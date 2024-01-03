Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Gadsden County teacher asks for children’s books for birthday

Something Good - Gadsden County teacher asks for children's books for birthday
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one is an inspiration for any of you resolved to read more books this year!

Shirley Knight is a second-grade teacher at Greensboro Elementary School in Gadsden County. She decided to use her birthday to give back to the kids!

In place of gifts or a party, the teacher asked for children’s books to fill out her classroom library!

She says her friends and family did not disappoint, dropping off tons of books and helping make her birthday an awesome day!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says
An emotional Willie Simmons embraces FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes following the...
Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons is leaving after six seasons
Motorcycle crash (generic)
Tallahassee man killed in Gadsden County crash
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career

Latest News

This year marks Tallahassee's bicentennial, and the city has plans throughout 2024 to celebrate.
Exclusive: Tallahassee to host Bicentennial Ball this year to celebrate 200th anniversary
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
The Homelessness Task Force organizations, which includes LAMP, provided soup kitchen services...
LAMP continues soup kitchen services on Valdosta’s east side
Something Good - Gadsden County teacher asks for children's books for birthday
Something Good - Gadsden County teacher asks for children's books for birthday