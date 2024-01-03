Tell Me Something Good
SURVEY: Tallahassee Police allowing public comment on community-police relations as part of annual assessment

Tallahassee Police Department announced on Wednesday it is welcoming the public to comment on...
Tallahassee Police Department announced on Wednesday it is welcoming the public to comment on the agency’s relationship with the community.(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The public now has an opportunity to comment on Tallahassee Police Department’s relationship with the community through a survey.

The survey is part of the agency’s annual accreditation assessment, which is an initiative seeking “to promote transparency, strengthen community-police relations, and ensure diverse perspectives within our community are heard and considered,” according to TPD.

Due to TPD being a nationally accredited agency by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the police department undergoes an annual examination by CALEA.

The examination determines whether or not an agency is continuing to support and work towards “maintaining compliance with state-of-the-art standards,” per TPD.

To complete the survey, click here.

