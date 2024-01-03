Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee Animal Services: Glover needs a forever home!

The American Staffordshire Terrier mix dog is in search of a forever home.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meet Glover!

If interested in adopting, email Grayson.walter@talgov.com or call 850-891-2970.

Visit Talgov.conm/animals to view other pets searching for homes.

