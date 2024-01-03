Tell Me Something Good
Thomas Co. man facing several charges after torturing woman for up to 12 hours

Jonathan Bryant mugshot.
Jonathan Bryant mugshot.(Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Deputies with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to an assault.

On Dec. 31, deputies went to the Archbold Memorial Hospital (AMH) in Thomasville where a woman told deputies that she had been tied up, physically assaulted and tortured for about 12 hours before reporting to the hospital for her injuries, according to officials.

The victim said Jonathan Bryant had tied her up, and physically assaulted her by hitting her, kicking her and strangling her at his residence in Coolidge, Georgia. Officials say the victim sustained severe injuries to her body.

Deputies searched for Bryant for two days. Thomas County investigators learned that Bryant was at a residence in Harira.

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office then took Bryant into custody.

He was taken to the Thomas County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

He has been charged with kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

“The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in arresting Bryant,” the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

