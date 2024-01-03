What’s Brewing - Take me home North Florida Pet Adoption event

Tell Me Something Good
The adoption event takes place Saturday, January 13
Hyde Park Animal Services Inc. is set to hold its 10th annual Take me home North Florida Pet Adoption event on January 13.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Taking place at the North Florida Fairgrounds in Tallahassee, local rescue groups will come together to find these animals a new home.

Many pet-related vendors, dog demonstrations and more will be in attendance. Leon County Animal Control will also be in attendance to provide dogs with tags, spay and neuter vouchers.

For those interested, it will take place January 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

