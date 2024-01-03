What’s Brewing - Take me home North Florida Pet Adoption event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Hyde Park Animal Services Inc. is set to hold its 10th annual Take me home North Florida Pet Adoption event on Saturday, January 13.

Taking place at the North Florida Fairgrounds in Tallahassee, local rescue groups will come together to find these animals a new home.

Many pet-related vendors, dog demonstrations and more will be in attendance. Leon County Animal Control will also be in attendance to provide dogs with tags, spay and neuter vouchers.

For those interested, it will take place January 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

