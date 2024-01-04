Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Charlie Adelson appeals conviction and life sentence for 2014 murder of Dan Markel

Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, Dec. 12, for the 2014 murder of his...
Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, Dec. 12, for the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After receiving a life sentence in December for the 2014 murder-for-hire of Dan Markel, Charlie Adelson is appealing his conviction.

New court records show on December 31, Adelson’s appellate lawyer, Michael Ufferman, filed a notice of appeal of the judgment and sentence. Though, the 1st District Court of Appeal posted the documents online on Tuesday.

Adelson’s life sentence in December came after a trio of guilty verdicts for murder, conspiracy and solicitation.

His mother, Donna Adelson is also behind bars facing similar charges in connection to Markel’s murder.

Earlier last month, a judge denied her request to be moved out of solitary confinement and placed in either general population or released on house arrest. She claimed the treatment she was receiving at Leon County Jail was inhumane, but a chief at the jail told the judge she is under 24-hour supervision due to previous talks of suicide.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Jonathan Bryant mugshot.
Thomas Co. man facing several charges after torturing woman for up to 12 hours, authorities say
Tommy Haywood III, 20, and the three minors face several charges in connection to the incident.
Quincy man, three minors arrested after Tuesday night burglary leads to shots fired
Keyuntay Washington, 17 and Sharod Rasheed Tucker, 19,
2 teens arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting that left one man dead

Latest News

The upcoming weekend will bring a slight warm-up.
Josh's Forecast
Kelly: On Pop Tarts, oranges and college football's broken bowl system
Something Good - First-ever Apalachicola Pearl Drop to ring in 2024
First-ever Apalachicola Pearl Drop rings in 2024
Guns recently recovered from TPD arrest
Tallahassee Police talk stolen guns numbers for 2023, preventing crime in 2024