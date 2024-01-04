Charlie Adelson appeals conviction and life sentence for 2014 murder of Dan Markel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After receiving a life sentence in December for the 2014 murder-for-hire of Dan Markel, Charlie Adelson is appealing his conviction.

New court records show on December 31, Adelson’s appellate lawyer, Michael Ufferman, filed a notice of appeal of the judgment and sentence. Though, the 1st District Court of Appeal posted the documents online on Tuesday.

Adelson’s life sentence in December came after a trio of guilty verdicts for murder, conspiracy and solicitation.

His mother, Donna Adelson is also behind bars facing similar charges in connection to Markel’s murder.

Earlier last month, a judge denied her request to be moved out of solitary confinement and placed in either general population or released on house arrest. She claimed the treatment she was receiving at Leon County Jail was inhumane, but a chief at the jail told the judge she is under 24-hour supervision due to previous talks of suicide.

