Cool and dry until storms arrive overnight Friday into Saturday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cold and clear overnight Thursday with low temperatures in the mid-30s. Friday will start mostly sunny, with building cloud cover throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

An approaching area of low pressure from the west is set to bring showers and strong to potentially severe storms starting overnight Friday night through Saturday morning.

For more details on the potential for severe weather, check out this article: https://www.wctv.tv/2024/01/04/first-alert-weather-day-declared-overnight-friday-into-saturday-morning/

The rain is set to end before noon on Saturday, with the rest of the day being pleasant. Staying dry for Sunday and most of Monday too.

Another storm system is set to arrive late Monday into Tuesday. The setup for this one is certainly more concerning, but the questions of exactly where and how powerful are still a guessing game til we get a bit closer. The team is watching it real closely and will issue a First Alert Day when fully confident.

