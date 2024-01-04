Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

A couple dry days before the rain returns on Saturday

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
The upcoming weekend will bring a slight warm-up.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Jonathan Bryant mugshot.
Thomas Co. man facing several charges after torturing woman for up to 12 hours, authorities say
Tommy Haywood III, 20, and the three minors face several charges in connection to the incident.
Quincy man, three minors arrested after Tuesday night burglary leads to shots fired
Keyuntay Washington, 17 and Sharod Rasheed Tucker, 19,
2 teens arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting that left one man dead

Latest News

The upcoming weekend will bring a slight warm-up.
Josh's Forecast
Welcome to 2024! Meteorologist Josh Green has the first forecast of the new year.
The first rainy day of 2024 will arrive on Wednesday
Welcome to 2024! Meteorologist Josh Green has the first forecast of the new year.
Josh's Forecast
After a freezing start to NYE, temperatures will be a tad warmer for New Year's Day.
Pleasant weather to bring us into the new year