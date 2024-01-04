First Alert Weather Day declared for overnight Friday into Saturday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of strong to potentially severe storms overnight Friday into Saturday morning. With this being an overnight weather event, we want you to be prepared, not panicked!

The Setup | An area of low pressure will track east across the Florida Panhandle into South Georgia late Friday night into Saturday morning. This will bring showers and thunderstorms moving from west to east across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Timing | Primarily after midnight Friday night through sunrise on Saturday morning. With this being an overnight setup, ensure you have a way to receive weather alerts while you sleep.

Potential Impacts | The Storm Prediction Center placed portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. Potential impacts include a few damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or two. Rainfall totals of one to two inches are possible.

Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather (WCTV)

We will continue to keep you up to date on-air and online with the most recent forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.