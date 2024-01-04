Tell Me Something Good
First Alert Weather Day declared for overnight Friday into Saturday morning

A few strong to potentially severe storms are expected
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of strong to potentially severe storms overnight Friday into Saturday morning. With this being an overnight weather event, we want you to be prepared, not panicked!

The Setup | An area of low pressure will track east across the Florida Panhandle into South Georgia late Friday night into Saturday morning. This will bring showers and thunderstorms moving from west to east across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Timing | Primarily after midnight Friday night through sunrise on Saturday morning. With this being an overnight setup, ensure you have a way to receive weather alerts while you sleep.

Potential Impacts | The Storm Prediction Center placed portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. Potential impacts include a few damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or two. Rainfall totals of one to two inches are possible.

Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather
Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather(WCTV)

We will continue to keep you up to date on-air and online with the most recent forecast.

