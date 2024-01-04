First-ever Apalachicola Pearl Drop rings in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is something good and a great way to start the new year!

Beth Matuga captured the moment the pearl dropped to usher in 2024 in Apalachicola!

It’s their version of the Times Square ball drop, with the coastal town’s love of oysters on full display!

The pearl drop is new this year, with folks ringing in the new year with a champagne toast in the courtyard of the Gibson Inn.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.