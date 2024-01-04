Tell Me Something Good
First-ever Apalachicola Pearl Drop rings in 2024

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is something good and a great way to start the new year!

Beth Matuga captured the moment the pearl dropped to usher in 2024 in Apalachicola!

It’s their version of the Times Square ball drop, with the coastal town’s love of oysters on full display!

The pearl drop is new this year, with folks ringing in the new year with a champagne toast in the courtyard of the Gibson Inn.

