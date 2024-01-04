Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida lawmakers consider mandating mass casualty training to get teacher certification

Bill would require active shooter training for new teachers
By Cody Butler
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new generation of teachers could get active shooter training before their first jobs.

A bill filed in the Florida legislature will make that training a requirement to get a teaching certificate. The proposal expands a program Indian River State College in South Florida has in place as part of classroom management courses.

“I’m not trying to make teachers first responders. That’s not their job. But I think they are some of our best eyes and ears in this state so they should be prepared in the event of such a tragedy,” Rep. Dan Daley, (D) Coral Springs, said.

The bill comes to the legislature as police respond Thursday to a shooting at an Iowa high school that has killed a sixth-grader and injured five others. Daley, a sponsor of the bill, is a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. He’s sponsored many bills on school safety since the 2018 mass shooting at the Parkland school, in part of a wave of activism and gun safety legislation across the Sunshine State and nation in response to the tragedy.

Current teachers across the state receive active shooter training throughout the school year under state law. But Rep. Daley said that training would be better before the teacher is in the classroom.

“We ask our teachers to do so much. They are thinking about the 400 tests they have to grade by the end of the week. They are thinking about the end of the semester, they are thinking about their final exams,” Daley said.

Florida Parent Teacher Association Legislative Chair Nancy Lawther said the group supports future teachers getting this training. But she said the education shouldn’t stop there.

“Teachers need backup. That is the community’s responsibility, it’s the parent’s responsibility, it is the school district’s responsibility to try to get to the root of the problem,” Lawther said.

The proposal wouldn’t add any additional class hours prospective teachers would need to get a teaching certificate in the state.

This is just one of the more than 1,100 bills for the two-month legislative session which begins Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for overnight Friday into Saturday morning
Tommy Haywood III, 20, and the three minors face several charges in connection to the incident.
Quincy man, three minors arrested after Tuesday night burglary leads to shots fired
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Jonathan Bryant mugshot.
Thomas Co. man facing several charges after torturing woman for up to 12 hours, authorities say

Latest News

Something Good: Inmates connect with cute farm animals as part of emotional rehab
Something Good: Inmates connect with cute farm animals as part of emotional rehab
Rat trap in one Leon Co. home
Residents near Lake Munson say rats have infested the neighborhood
The City of Tallahassee welcomed JetBlue to Tallahassee International Airport on Thursday.
Tallahassee officials welcomes JetBlue to the capital city
Bill would require active shooter training for new teachers
Bill would require active shooter training for new teachers