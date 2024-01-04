Florida lawmakers consider mandating mass casualty training to get teacher certification

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new generation of teachers could get active shooter training before their first jobs.

A bill filed in the Florida legislature will make that training a requirement to get a teaching certificate. The proposal expands a program Indian River State College in South Florida has in place as part of classroom management courses.

“I’m not trying to make teachers first responders. That’s not their job. But I think they are some of our best eyes and ears in this state so they should be prepared in the event of such a tragedy,” Rep. Dan Daley, (D) Coral Springs, said.

The bill comes to the legislature as police respond Thursday to a shooting at an Iowa high school that has killed a sixth-grader and injured five others. Daley, a sponsor of the bill, is a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. He’s sponsored many bills on school safety since the 2018 mass shooting at the Parkland school, in part of a wave of activism and gun safety legislation across the Sunshine State and nation in response to the tragedy.

Current teachers across the state receive active shooter training throughout the school year under state law. But Rep. Daley said that training would be better before the teacher is in the classroom.

“We ask our teachers to do so much. They are thinking about the 400 tests they have to grade by the end of the week. They are thinking about the end of the semester, they are thinking about their final exams,” Daley said.

Florida Parent Teacher Association Legislative Chair Nancy Lawther said the group supports future teachers getting this training. But she said the education shouldn’t stop there.

“Teachers need backup. That is the community’s responsibility, it’s the parent’s responsibility, it is the school district’s responsibility to try to get to the root of the problem,” Lawther said.

The proposal wouldn’t add any additional class hours prospective teachers would need to get a teaching certificate in the state.

This is just one of the more than 1,100 bills for the two-month legislative session which begins Tuesday.

