Florida State women's hoops looks ahead to 3rd ranked NC State

FSU WBB's Brooke Wyckoff claps along to the Seminoles' fight song on the first day of practice
FSU WBB's Brooke Wyckoff claps along to the Seminoles' fight song on the first day of practice(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Alison Posey
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team looks good after two games in ACC play. The Seminoles, 2-0 in conference action with wins over Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, and on Thursday night, the Seminoles take the show on the road to 3rd ranked NC State.

The Seminoles ride a four game win streak heading into Thursday’s match-up in Raleigh. The Wolf Pack are unbeaten at 13-0 on the year. Florida State knows the test that awaits them, but that’s why they’ve played the schedule they have leading up to this point in the season, so they’ll be ready for big moments like what’s coming Thursday night.

”We understand who we are in those moments, we understand how we need to improve and respond, so it’s just I feel very prepared going into tomorrow having been through that non-conference schedule and seen all those things already,” said head coach Brooke Wyckoff. “This is the moment we’ve been waiting for.”

Thursday’s game tips at 7:00.

