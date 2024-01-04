Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say

A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Alexis Thornton and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning, officials said.

The chase started around 2 a.m. in Georgia, traveled south on Interstate 85 and across the Chattahoochee River into Chambers County, Alabama.

According to Lanett Police officials, several officers were chasing the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle when a Lanett police officer crashed into and killed a Georgia police officer.

The suspect being pursued is in custody.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates.

Copyright 2024 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Jonathan Bryant mugshot.
Thomas Co. man facing several charges after torturing woman for up to 12 hours, authorities say
Tommy Haywood III, 20, and the three minors face several charges in connection to the incident.
Quincy man, three minors arrested after Tuesday night burglary leads to shots fired
Keyuntay Washington, 17 and Sharod Rasheed Tucker, 19,
2 teens arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting that left one man dead

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
High school shooting reported in Perry, Iowa
FILE - A person braces against the wind as a wintry mix of snow and rain falls in Boston,...
A major storm sweeping the US is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to the East Coast this weekend
LNL: Police Investigating Shooting at Iowa High School
Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, Dec. 12, for the 2014 murder of his...
Charlie Adelson appeals conviction and life sentence for 2014 murder of Dan Markel