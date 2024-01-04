City of Tallahassee welcomes JetBlue to the capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee welcomed JetBlue to Tallahassee International Airport on Thursday.

The City hopes the newest air service provider will result in more business and assist with flight traffic.

“We’re so excited to have JetBlue in Tallahassee,” said Mayor John Dailey. “I think this is a game changer for the airport.”

JetBlue is set to provide daily, nonstop service between TLH and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), according to the City, and will offering a capacity of up to 162 seats.

The City says to celebrate the launch, limited 49 one-way fares will be available online only on JetBlue’s website.

JetBlue’s Head of Government Affairs and Associate General Counsel, Robert Land, says if people support the low fare quality service, more services will be added.

Dailey says they believe the airport will have a positive $1 billion impact on the economy in the next couple of years.

Tune in to Eyewitness News this evening for the full story. This article will also be updated this evening with all the details.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.