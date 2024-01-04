Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

City of Tallahassee welcomes JetBlue to the capital city

The City says to celebrate the launch, limited 49 one-way fares will be available online only on JetBlue’s website
The City of Tallahassee welcomed JetBlue to Tallahassee International Airport on Thursday.
The City of Tallahassee welcomed JetBlue to Tallahassee International Airport on Thursday.(WCTV)
By Abraiya Ruffin and Jamiya Coleman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee welcomed JetBlue to Tallahassee International Airport on Thursday.

The City hopes the newest air service provider will result in more business and assist with flight traffic.

“We’re so excited to have JetBlue in Tallahassee,” said Mayor John Dailey. “I think this is a game changer for the airport.”

JetBlue is set to provide daily, nonstop service between TLH and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), according to the City, and will offering a capacity of up to 162 seats.

The City says to celebrate the launch, limited 49 one-way fares will be available online only on JetBlue’s website.

JetBlue’s Head of Government Affairs and Associate General Counsel, Robert Land, says if people support the low fare quality service, more services will be added.

Dailey says they believe the airport will have a positive $1 billion impact on the economy in the next couple of years.

Tune in to Eyewitness News this evening for the full story. This article will also be updated this evening with all the details.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Tommy Haywood III, 20, and the three minors face several charges in connection to the incident.
Quincy man, three minors arrested after Tuesday night burglary leads to shots fired
Jonathan Bryant mugshot.
Thomas Co. man facing several charges after torturing woman for up to 12 hours, authorities say
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Florida Surgeon General asks FDA to stop using most COVID vaccines

Latest News

A New Year’s Day death Tallahassee Police initially investigated as a shooting and later a...
New Year’s death classified as homicide once again, Tallahassee Police say
After receiving a life sentencing in December for the 2014 murder-for-hire of Dan Markel,...
Charlie Adelson appeals conviction and life sentence for 2014 murder of Dan Markel
A New Year’s Day death Tallahassee Police initially investigated as a shooting and later a...
New Year’s death classified as homicide once again, Tallahassee Police say
The free concert is a music-led initiative to fight hunger in the community.
What’s Brewing - ‘Bohemian Friendships’ A Music for Food Concert