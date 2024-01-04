Kelly: On Pop Tarts, oranges and college football's broken bowl system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s December 28th in Orlando. The world doesn’t know it yet but on top of a thrilling game between Kansas State and NC State, it’s about to receive quite a treat.

The newly minted Pop Tarts bowl unveiled its newly minted mascot, an anthropomorphic version of the longtime breakfast snack that immediately took social media by storm and upon further reflection it’s no real secret why. It was goofy, it was pure, full of antics some would absolutely describe as childlike in a combination that you just couldn’t turn away from.

All feelings that invoke what college football at its best.

Few programs dream of their season ending at a game like this, but for the 9-4 K-State Wildcats everything felt right.

It’s December 30th in Miami Gardens. Florida State is walking off the field as Georgia hoists the Orange Bowl trophy following the most lopsided loss in bowl game history. A team that felt they had everything to prove obliterated what was left a team who was told they couldn’t prove it no matter what they did.

In its 90 year history so many have dreamed of ending their season in this very game. It’s crowned champions, cemented legends and immortalized some of the greatest to ever be a part of the sport but on that Saturday it was the epicenter of the bad faith arguments that have come to dominate the top end of the sport.

It was cynical, it was hollow, it was jaded. It felt obligatory in service only to tv obligations and bottom lines.

All the feelings that invoke college football at its worst.

One team was certainly happier than the other but as even Kirby Smart would admit, it was a result far from fulfilling.

“People need to see what happened tonight, and they need to fix this,” remarked Smart of a game where his opponent had numerous opt outs following FSU’s playoff snub. “It needs to be fixed. It’s very unfortunate that they have a good football team and a good football program and they’re in the position they’re in.”

It’s hard to discredit how either UGA or FSU went about or felt about the month of December, but that hasn’t stopped the court of public opinion from trying, so let’s get this all clear…

The Bulldog program is healthy as can be. College football is not.

The Seminoles don’t have a culture problem. College football does.

The same public so happy to just be watching a couple above average teams and a breakfast pastry just two nights before was disgusted at the sight of one of the sports most iconic games just 48 hours later.

The fun is gone from the highest level of FBS football and the more folks try to blame the kids, the more they miss the point.

The players didn’t make a playoff selection shrouded in secrecy.

The adults did.

The players didn’t put in the transfer portal and early signing at the worst possible time for the sport.

The adults did.

The players asked to profit off their name image and likeness and the adults drug their feet until the supreme court said they weren’t allowed to. The players didn’t make it an unorganized mess.

The adults did.

Now on the verge of yet another new era in the sport the adults are charged with fixing it, bringing what we love about college football back to new years and beyond and they’d better...

Because if they don’t expect more bowls to taste more like sour grapes and less like a strawberry Pop Tart.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.