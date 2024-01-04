Lawmakers: Georgia’s maternal mortality rates cause for state of emergency

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia state lawmakers are taking steps to make sure that mothers are around to watch their children grow up.

Numbers from the CDC show that between 2018 and 2020, 113 Georgia women died from pregnancy-related causes. Black women had a higher rate of deaths per birth than white or Hispanic women.

On Thursday, a host of Democrat state lawmakers hosted a public hearing on Georgia’s maternal mortality crisis. Lawmakers heard from healthcare workers, advocates and groups working around the state to address the crisis.

Buffie Purselle spoke at the meeting. She called on lawmakers to make a change. Purselle said her aunt, Dorii Edwards Lane who she calls “Dede,” is one of the dozens of Georgia women who die each year because of pregnancy complications.

“This isn’t just a statistic. It reflects real lives and families broken. My aunt is leaving behind a daughter who has to live with the fact her birthday is the same day her mom died,” said Purselle.

Data from the National Library of Medicine found each year, more than 50,000 women like Damita Bishop experience a “near miss.”

“I sank unconscious and when I woke up three weeks later. I had a baby. They don’t believe our pain when we say we are hurting,” said Bishop.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 89% of pregnancy deaths are considered preventable.

Advocates said Georgia’s healthcare system needs to be addressed to reverse these statistics. According to a report from the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute (GPBI), more than half of Georgia counties don’t have an adequate number of OBGYNs.

The GPBI supports these bills that will be presented next session:

Minority Leader James Beverly said health insurance coverage and pregnancy outcomes are linked. He is calling for a full expansion of Medicaid.

“You gotta have health insurance. The number one predictor of a poor outcome is insurance. (Some) 450,000 Georgians don’t have insurance right now, 115,000 people just got lopped off of Medicaid, how does that make sense,” said Beverly.

The committee will submit a summary of the testimony to state lawmakers. They’re hoping the summary will be on lawmakers’ desks on the first day of the legislative session.

