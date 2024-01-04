New Year’s death classified as homicide once again, Tallahassee Police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A New Year’s Day death Tallahassee Police initially investigated as a shooting and later a fireworks-related incident has now been classified as a homicide once more.

A man was killed in the 600 block of Osceola Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday, according to Tallahassee Police.

After reviewing an autopsy report and evidence collected at the scene, Tallahassee Police released new details on social media Thursday morning saying detectives believe the manner of death is a homicide.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to TPD, and no arrests have been made.

