Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

New Year’s death classified as homicide once again, Tallahassee Police say

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A New Year’s Day death Tallahassee Police initially investigated as a shooting and later a fireworks-related incident has now been classified as a homicide once more.

A man was killed in the 600 block of Osceola Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday, according to Tallahassee Police.

After reviewing an autopsy report and evidence collected at the scene, Tallahassee Police released new details on social media Thursday morning saying detectives believe the manner of death is a homicide.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to TPD, and no arrests have been made.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Tommy Haywood III, 20, and the three minors face several charges in connection to the incident.
Quincy man, three minors arrested after Tuesday night burglary leads to shots fired
Jonathan Bryant mugshot.
Thomas Co. man facing several charges after torturing woman for up to 12 hours, authorities say
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Florida Surgeon General asks FDA to stop using most COVID vaccines

Latest News

The free concert is a music-led initiative to fight hunger in the community.
What’s Brewing - ‘Bohemian Friendships’ A Music for Food Concert
The Eagles topped St. Pete College 85-77. With the win, the Eagles improve to 13-4 on the year.
Tallahassee Community College men pick up win over St. Pete College
The Florida State women’s basketball team looks good after two games in ACC play.
Florida State women’s hoops looks ahead to 3rd ranked NC State
Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, Dec. 12, for the 2014 murder of his...
Charlie Adelson appeals conviction and life sentence for 2014 murder of Dan Markel