Quincy shooting victim identified as 29-year-old, nearby business owners shocked by homicide

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Business owners along East Washington Street in downtown Quincy said they were shocked to find out 29-year-old Christopher Daniels was killed there in a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Quincy Police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Bakari Price Tuesday evening. The Quincy man is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to the Sunday shooting of Daniels near 110 East Washington Street, according to QPD. Daniels’s family confirmed to WCTV Wednesday he was killed in the shooting.

Residents said violent crime in downtown Quincy is unusual and unsettling.

Jennifer Lacognata is the owner of Bantam Bay and Company on Madison Street in the city’s downtown. Lacognata said the incident happened behind her restaurant, and it makes her want to be more vigilant when going outside, especially at night.

“It’s scary. You don’t want that in your back yard and you don’t think it’s going to happen in your backyard, you’re not expecting it to happen there so when it does, it’s a shock. It takes you back a minute.”

Interim Quincy Police Chief Carlos Hill said department officers and Gadsden County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene on East Washington Street around 1:30 Sunday morning where they found a victim with a gunshot wound. Hill said law enforcement performed CPR, but when EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead.

The acting chief said it is not clear if Daniels and Price knew each other, and investigators are still working to determine what events led up to the shooting.

Hill said the area is not vulnerable to crime, but there were large crowds downtown because of New Year’s celebrations.

“That particular area that night, because it was the holidays, a lot of people were having parties and different types of celebrations so that particular night we had a large population in the downtown area,” Hill said.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.