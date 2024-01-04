Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee Community College men pick up win over St. Pete College

The head of the Tallahassee Community College Eagles logo at midcourt of the TCC Eagledome(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team opens Panhandle Conference play January 17th, and with that date quickly approaching, the Eagles are trying to fine tune some things.

Wednesday, a good start, as the Eagles topped St. Pete College 85-77. Four players scored in double figures, with Hayden Brittingham leading the way with 22. The redshirt sophomore added eleven rebounds, seven assists, and five blocks to his stat line.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 13-4 on the year.

