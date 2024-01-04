Tallahassee Police talk stolen guns numbers for 2023, preventing crime in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police say stolen guns are consistently appearing in crimes in the capital city.

Law enforcement often finds that firearms used in violent crimes were actually stolen. The issue has been on the department’s radar for years, said Tallahassee Police Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes. The top TPD official said the department is taking measures to combat the problem, and part of that is informing the public.

Guns should be properly stored and locked in the home, and they should not be left in cars, TPD said.

“10 seconds is about what it takes for someone to enter a car, go in the glove compartment or center console, and if you have a gun in either one of those locations, they’re going to get it,” he said.

Additionally, owners should immediately report the theft of a firearm to law enforcement.

“It could be the difference in somebody’s life, somebody’s death, or somebody getting closure,” Holmes said.

While gun owners can play a part in the solution, Holmes said law enforcement’s role in preventing firearm theft and the use of stolen guns is crucial.

Last week, TPD shared they intercepted and retrieved six firearms that turned out to be stolen from suspects in the capital city. Holmes said intervention of that kind is key to preventing dangerous gunfire. He said the six firearms police collected could’ve been used in deadly gun battles.

“Those guns were not legally possessed in the first place and those guns were in the hands of individuals that were violent and not responsible gun owners, so these are the efforts that we’re making,” Holmes said.

Here’s some data from TPD on stolen guns in 2022 and 2023:

2023

694 guns taken off the street by TPD - those were either impounded, surrendered, or collected for evidence, according to officials.

204 guns were reported stolen - of those, 191 were from unlocked cars.

2022

628 guns were obtained by TPD

207 guns were reported stolen from cars - of those, 194 were from unlocked cars.

