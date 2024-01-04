Tell Me Something Good
Valdosta State men’s basketball looks to turn things around

The Valdosta State men's basketball team is 6-6 on the year.
By Alison Posey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:52 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta State men’s basketball team looks to string some wins together as the back half of the season approaches.

The Blazers are 6-6 on the year, and head coach Mike Helfer, not shy in admitting this team is not their typical selves this season.

What’s holding them back? Consistent scoring, especially from the three point line, but as the Blazers enter the back half of the season coach is confident things will come around.

“You have to be able to score on game nights. If you can’t, you have to find other ways to win. The really good teams that can score the baksetball still have nights they don’t score it well, and they win defensively or win rebounding or other things. We have to do it more frequently right now. That’s okay. We just have to find a way to be successful.”

The Blazers host Auburn Montgomery on Saturday. Tip-off follows the women’s game, which begins at 2:00.

