Valdosta State women’s hoops with no plans on slowing down

The Valdosta State women's basketball team sits atop the Gulf South Conference standings at...
The Valdosta State women's basketball team sits atop the Gulf South Conference standings at 7-1 on the year.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It may be a corny joke, but the Lady Blazers are on fire. The Valdosta State women’s basketball team is 10-2 on the year and ranked 23rd in the country. They’re riding a seven game win streak as they sit tied atop the conference standings at 7-1 in Gulf South play.

The ladies are at the midway point in the season, and they’re healthy for the first time in Deandra Schirmer’s five years at the helm, and they have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“You see teams that will sometimes go down in the middle of the season, you see teams that get better and better, and we want to be one of those teams that is consistently getting better,” she said Thursday. “To be in the position that we’re in, leading the conference, to still have that fire and that drive in the middle of the season, I think that’s important for us and I think will bode well when we come against those big games at the end of the year.”

The Lady Blazers host Auburn Montgomery Saturday at 2:00. The men’s game follows.

