What’s Brewing - ‘Bohemian Friendships’ A Music for Food Concert

The concert takes place Sunday, January 7
The free concert is a music-led initiative to fight hunger in the community.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

“Bohemian Friendships” A Music for Food Concert is set to taking place in the capital city.

The free concert will feature three piano pieces and an ensemble of 15 musicians.

Non-perishable food and monetary donations will also be collected to benefit the FSU Food for Thought Pantry.

The musician-led initiative to fight hunger in the community is part of a national organization with 22 chapters across the country.

For those interested, the show takes place Sunday, January 7, at 4 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Tallahassee.

