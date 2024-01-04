TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

“Bohemian Friendships” A Music for Food Concert is set to taking place in the capital city.

The free concert will feature three piano pieces and an ensemble of 15 musicians.

Non-perishable food and monetary donations will also be collected to benefit the FSU Food for Thought Pantry.

The musician-led initiative to fight hunger in the community is part of a national organization with 22 chapters across the country.

For those interested, the show takes place Sunday, January 7, at 4 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Tallahassee.

