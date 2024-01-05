Cowgirls all-time leading scorer, Jameica Cobb, becomes first Madison County basketball player to have a jersey retired

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - Madison County retired 2016 graduate Jameica Cobb’s number 21 jersey on Thursday night.

This is the first jersey in program to be retired but the honor could not have been for a better player than the Cowgirls all time leading scorer.

Cobb scored 2,555 total points during her time at Madison County. She also had 492 rebounds, 405 steals, 193 assists and 150 blocks.

She went on to play basketball at Alabama A&M where she graduated from in 2020. She now resides in Tampa, Florida and is a police officer.

Cobb was honored in front of former teammates, coaches, and fans on Thursday.

“ This is absolutely so amazing,” said Cobb. “The hardwork, the dedication that I’ve put into this program [and] all this energy. As far as my teammates who have came and helped and showed their faces tonight, it’s so amazing to have so much family here.”

WCTV will be sharing another story on Cobb’s legacy that she left with the Cowgirls at 11 p.m. on Friday during Full Court Friday.

