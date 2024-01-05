A fairly pleasant weekend will follow overnight showers and storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A storm system bringing rain, gusty winds, and a few stronger thunderstorms is set to arrive in the Big Bend and South Georgia overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

For an in-depth breakdown of the overnight storms, check out this article: https://www.wctv.tv/2024/01/04/first-alert-weather-day-declared-overnight-friday-into-saturday-morning/

Once the rain clears out shortly after sunrise, the rest of our Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Sunday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will drop to near 40 degrees.

A larger storm system will sweep across the Southeast to start the upcoming work week. Monday will start mostly cloudy, with scattered showers arriving in the afternoon hours.

Strong to severe storms are more likely on Tuesday. As we get within a three-day window of the anticipated severe weather, the questions of exactly when, where, and potential impacts will become more clear. Stay with us this weekend for more updates.

Wednesday and Thursday will shape up to be cooler and drier.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.