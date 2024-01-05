Tell Me Something Good
A fairly pleasant weekend will follow overnight showers and storms

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
We are tracking two threats for strong to severe storms.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A storm system bringing rain, gusty winds, and a few stronger thunderstorms is set to arrive in the Big Bend and South Georgia overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

For an in-depth breakdown of the overnight storms, check out this article: https://www.wctv.tv/2024/01/04/first-alert-weather-day-declared-overnight-friday-into-saturday-morning/

Once the rain clears out shortly after sunrise, the rest of our Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Sunday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will drop to near 40 degrees.

A larger storm system will sweep across the Southeast to start the upcoming work week. Monday will start mostly cloudy, with scattered showers arriving in the afternoon hours.

Strong to severe storms are more likely on Tuesday. As we get within a three-day window of the anticipated severe weather, the questions of exactly when, where, and potential impacts will become more clear. Stay with us this weekend for more updates.

Wednesday and Thursday will shape up to be cooler and drier.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

