Madison County baseball player signs with TCC

Madison County baseball player Mason Plain signed with Tallahassee Community College on Friday.
Madison County baseball player Mason Plain signed with Tallahassee Community College on Friday.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Five days into 2024, the first high school signing of the new year went down at Madison County, as baseball player Mason Plain will take his talents an hour west on I-10 to play for Tallahassee Community College.

Plain, who plays outfield and pitches for the Cowboys, signed on the dotted line Friday, and he was happy to share the moment with all his friends and family..

He said signing was a life changing experience, and going to TCC is a plus. He’s close to home and he gets to play baseball in one of the best conferences in the country.

“A lot of work and a lot of grind went into it and just years and years of hard work,” he said. “Leading up to this, it’s very special to me. I’ve been looking forward to this for years now. This is an amazing baseball school and I’m really going to enjoy it there.”

Plains’ brother Blaydon plays at Pensacola State, a Panhandle Conference rival. He said it’ll be weird to play him, but he’s looking forward to it.

