Madison County baseball player signs with TCC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Five days into 2024, the first high school signing of the new year went down at Madison County, as baseball player Mason Plain will take his talents an hour west on I-10 to play for Tallahassee Community College.

Plain, who plays outfield and pitches for the Cowboys, signed on the dotted line Friday, and he was happy to share the moment with all his friends and family..

He said signing was a life changing experience, and going to TCC is a plus. He’s close to home and he gets to play baseball in one of the best conferences in the country.

“A lot of work and a lot of grind went into it and just years and years of hard work,” he said. “Leading up to this, it’s very special to me. I’ve been looking forward to this for years now. This is an amazing baseball school and I’m really going to enjoy it there.”

Plains’ brother Blaydon plays at Pensacola State, a Panhandle Conference rival. He said it’ll be weird to play him, but he’s looking forward to it.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.