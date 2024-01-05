Tell Me Something Good
Man facing homicide charge in fatal hit and run of Valdosta teen

Mugshot of Logan Jones
Mugshot of Logan Jones(Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is now facing several charges including homicide by vehicle in connection to the death of a 16-year-old Valdosta High School football player.

On December 9, 2023, Samuel Johnson was killed after a vehicle hit him while he was checking on an injured dog that was in the roadway of the 3900 block of Inner Perimeter Road.

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam Johnson Jr.(Valdosta Touchdown Club)

On December 11, after Valdosta police released the vehicle description seeking a suspect in the case, Logan Jones, 35, came to the police station and later brought officers to his car.

After forensic tests had been done on the car and witnesses were interviewed, officials charges were filed for an arrest.

On January 5, 2024, Jones was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, driving-hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, too fast for conditions and reckless driving.

He is currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

Anyone who may have been on or near the 3900 block of Inner Permiter Road on December 9, 2023, between the times of 6:10 pm. and 6:30 pm is asked to contact the VPD Traffic Unit at (229) 242-2606 or submit a tip here.

